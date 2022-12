Not Available

Min Soo is a 14-year-old boy who is engaged to a woman 7 years older than him. As he knows that the woman likes another man, he makes a wish so that he can protect his love. As the result of his wish, he becomes a 25-year-old man. Tae Ri is a well-educated woman who comes from a wealthy family. After being hurt by her first love, she doesn't believe in love anymore. But, as Min Soo suddenly appears before her, she starts to have feelings for him...