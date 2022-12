Not Available

The audience from five recording-breaking shows tuned into the hysterical envelope-pushing contest America came to love, "I Love Money." Watch 15 wildly popular cast members from the "of Love" series battle it out for what they wanted all along, fame and money! Last time these cast members competed it was for the heart of Bret, New York, or Flavor Flav, but this time, for $250,000 cash!