I Love New York

Tiffany Patterson, a.k.a. arch nemesis "New York" from VH1's "Flavor of Love," won't let the fact that Flava Flav rejected her (twice!) stand in the way of true happiness. VH1 has given the gal her own show, in which 20 "hunky" men will vie for her affections. Along the way, she'll be counseled by her infamous mother, Sister Patterson, and consoled by a puppy named Her Majesty. Each of the contestants will be nicknamed by New York -- just like Flava did on his show -- with colorful monikers like "12 Pack," "Pootie" and "Mr. Boston."