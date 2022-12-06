I Love the 80s Strikes Back

Not Available

I Love The 80's: Strikes Back is the "spin-off" of sorts of the very successful VH1 show, "I Love The 80's". This show profiles events that were not reviewed in the first series, all things pop culture from 1980-1989. Including reviews on music artists such as Men At Work and Richard Marx, and movies such as Splash and Raising Arizona, this series portrays all things '80s. I Love The 80's: Strikes Back airs reoccuringly on VH1. Broadcast History (VH1) October 2003-October 2003----Weekdays---9:00 - 11:00 P.M.