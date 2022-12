Not Available

I Love the New Millennium, the latest entry into the I Love the... series, is a nostalgia show focusing on the 2000's and premiered on VH1 Monday, June 23, 2008.[1] Each night, from Monday to Thursday, two of the eight episodes premiered, corresponding to the years from 2000 to 2007. As the series aired in 2008, it did not include episodes for the years 2008 or 2009.