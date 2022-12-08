I Love Tokyo Legend - Kawaii Detective

Otonashi Tsukiko (played by Nagasawa Masami) is a beautiful lady detective who also happens to an "Urban Legend otaku", someone who believes strongly in all sorts of urban legends, in this mystery-comedy series. She is more interested in proving the existence of urban legends than solving cases, but inadvertently unravels the mystery behind each case every time.
|Masami Nagasawa
|Tsukiko Otonashi
|Junpei Mizobata
|Hiroto Katsuura
|Naoto Takenaka
|Ichio Tannai
|Hiroyuki Hirayama
|Toshiya Shibayama
|Takayuki Takuma
|Yuichi Gohara
|Narumi Akizuki
|Miyako Otonashi
