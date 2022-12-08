Not Available

I Love Tokyo Legend - Kawaii Detective -

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Otonashi Tsukiko (played by Nagasawa Masami) is a beautiful lady detective who also happens to an "Urban Legend otaku", someone who believes strongly in all sorts of urban legends, in this mystery-comedy series. She is more interested in proving the existence of urban legends than solving cases, but inadvertently unravels the mystery behind each case every time.

Cast

Masami NagasawaTsukiko Otonashi
Junpei MizobataHiroto Katsuura
Naoto TakenakaIchio Tannai
Hiroyuki HirayamaToshiya Shibayama
Takayuki TakumaYuichi Gohara
Narumi AkizukiMiyako Otonashi

View Full Cast >

Images