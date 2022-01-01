Not Available

I Love Toys is a countdown of the 100 greatest toys, chosen partially through public voting on vh1.com and also consideration of "sales, historical significance and longevity," according to VH1. Each day for 5 days, they would count down from 100 to 1, which is 20 toys per episode. Parts 1-4 were each one hour long, while Part 5 was a special 90-minute edition aired at 9:30PM on March 10, 2006. As with the other nostalgia series, the program included commentary by various entertainers, including several who had appeared in most or all of the other shows, such as actor Michael Ian Black, comedian/actress Rachael Harris and writer/satirist Mo Rocca.