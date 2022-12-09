Not Available

Most relationships have secrets, but what if the lies are huge – will the relationship be destroyed forever? The new LMN original series "I Love You… But I Lied,” tells shocking-but-true stories of family secrets and personal betrayal. Inspired by true events, each episode reveals two stories of personal deception. In every story, lies unravel, confrontations explode, consequences are suffered and amends are attempted – and sometimes it’s just too late. All self-contained episodes are brought to life through true-to-life recreations that provide a follow-documentary experience.