I Miss Korea

Miss Korea is For those who miss the taste and memory of Korean food, the cast of Miss Korea visit them in a foreign country and, in exchange for staying in their place, the eight members of the cast cook the menu the host misses the most. With local ingredients and the limited number of items the members are allowed to bring from Korea, they’re requested to make tasty Korean food that lives up to the host’s expectations. What makes Miss Korea more entertaining is that the eight members are divided into two teams and compete with each other. Each team leader can choose whom they want to work with, and the others must win the team leaders’ hearts with their secret items. Some of the cast has knowledge and experience of cooking whereas some may not be familiar with cooking. Under these conditions, will they be able to make the dish and satisfy the host? Hosts: Han Go Eun, Shin Hyun Joon, Jo Se Ho, Park Na Rae, Kwanghee, Don Spike, Shin Ah Young, and Jang Dong Yoon.