I My Me! Strawberry Eggs

Hibiki Amawa has just started to pursue his future as a Gym Teacher. He discovers that where he is staying requires payment for a room in advance, so he must get a job as soon as possible. The nearest school has an opening but unfortunately only hires female teachers, claiming men couldnt love the students like women do. Hibiki soon finds himself crossdressing as a woman, and being reliabe for the safety of all the female students. At the same time, a young girl named Fuko has discovered she has feelings for Hibiki, and doesnt understand, since Hibiki is a "woman." How long can Hibiki keep his secret, and what will happen if he's found out?