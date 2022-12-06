Not Available

Never Knew That About Britain, anchored by Paul Martin, explores Britain’s rich and surprising history, unearthing eccentric characters and stories from Britain’s past and celebrating some of the greatest technological, artistic, scientific and political achievements of the British people. In this series, based on the bestselling book series by Christopher Winn, Paul will be joined by science presenter, Steve Mould, and British historian and broadcaster, Suzannah Lipscomb. From traffic lights to the humble toilet, from the flying bike to the skyscraper, the trio of presenters travel the length of Great Britain to reveal the unusual stories and meet the people connected with them. Across eight episodes, I Never Knew That About Britain is an entertaining cornucopia of all the things you never knew about Britain.