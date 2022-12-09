I Remember Mama

Not Available

Mama was the story of a Norwegian-American family living in San Francisco in 1910. The story is told through the eyes of daughter Katrin (Rosemary Rice). The show opened looking through the pages of the family album and remembering. Mama was played by veteran stage actress Peggy Wood who created one of the warmest characters ever to grace television. In 1956 they cancelled Mama but popular support from the public brought it back for a 13 week run on Sunday afternoons from December ot March of 1957. Sadly, except for that last 13 weeks, Mama was telecast live rather than filmed and so we have no taped record of the show.