Vice Adm. Horatio Nelson's (Kenneth Colley) remarkable naval career and troubled personal affairs are brought to life in this miniseries, which tells his famous story through the narratives of those who knew him best. The historical drama co-stars Anna Massey as Lady Frances Nelson, Geraldine James as Nelson's mistress, Lady Emma Hamilton, and Tim Pigott-Smith as the admiral's right-hand man, Capt. Thomas Hardy.