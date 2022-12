Not Available

This eight-part, half-hour dramatic comedy series charts the path of struggling indie rock outfit, Boy Crazy Stacey, a band trying to take over the world…one disaster at a time. Frontman Nash Taylor is a swaggering wannabe rock god desperately trying to hide his inner nerd. Armed with big ambitions and even bigger insecurities, Nash loves being part of the uber-hip indie music scene, even if it doesn’t always love him back.