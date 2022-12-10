I Shared My Husband

Not Available

Harumi Morishita (Eiko Koike) lives with her husband Kyohei Amaya, but they have not officially registered their marriage. One day, she receives a phone call from that police that her husband has died. She goes to the hospital where her husband Kyohei Amaya was sent to. There, Harumi Morishita meets Kanako Ogura (Ryo) and Akane Fujimiya (Rei Okamoto), who both insist that Kyohei Amaya is their husband. Both Kanako Ogura and Akane Fujimiya have not registered their marriage like Harumi Morishita. A will was left behind by Kyohei Amaya. His will leads Harumi Morishita, Kanako Ogura and Akane Fujimiya to a single mother share house and states that he will leave 300 million yen to the only wife that he loved.