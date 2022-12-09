Not Available

Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, “I Survived a Crime” takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.