“I Survived a Serial Killer” documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (AKA The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (AKA The Railway Killer) and David Parker Ray (AKA The Toy Box Killer.)