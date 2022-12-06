I Used To Be Fat

Not Available

It's the biggest summer of their lives, and the teenagers profiled on this reality series are spending it desperate to become smaller. Each episode follows one overweight student from their last days of high school to their first ones of college, documenting their progress as they work with weight-loss experts and participate in a rigorous fitness regimen. As the changes begin to show on the outside, viewers witness how the teens change on the inside, gaining self-esteem and a new outlook on life. After a few months of college, the students are revisited to see if they've kept the weight off or gained it back.