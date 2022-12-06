Not Available

The videogame revolution has been underway for decades, progressing from simple amusements created in the 1950s to an all-pervasive force in today’s popular culture that rivals – and will perhaps soon surpass – film and television. What began as a sub-culture pastime has evolved and transcended genres to become a unique form of expression impacting everything from modern warfare to interpersonal relationships. I, VIDEOGAME is a comprehensive and progressive exploration of the past, present and future of videogames and video gamers. From the early days of Pong to today’s ever-popular Halo 2 and from Atari 2600 to Nintendo to PlayStation, I, VIDEOGAME tells the story of the people, the ideologies and the technology behind video games and how they have exploded into a cultural phenomenon. The evolution of gaming has seen the pendulum move from the days of games replicating society, to society replicating games. Featuring interviews with giants in the gaming industry of yesterday and today, this five-part series examines the evolution of the videogame and its cultural impact on the world of entertainment today. "I, VIDEOGAME is a provocative ‘rockumentary’ on the birth of a new form of entertainment, as influenced by the social, political and cultural movements of the times,” said Rebecca Batties, Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Brand Management, Discovery Networks International. “By offering a fresh perspective on the history and art of gaming, this series demonstrates Discovery Channel’s commitment to exploring the events, trends and developments that shape our modern world." I, VIDEOGAME is executive produced by Robert Curran for Discovery Networks International and Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato for World of Wonder.