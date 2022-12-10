I want to be a Star

Not Available

Zhong Da Tian owns a calefare agency which engages extras for various drama productions. Today’s shoot involves a military ambush on field. The Assistant Director (AD), Jeremy demands for twenty young lads to show up in three hours’ time. In a scurry, Da Tian rushes to the broadcasting station to get help. Whilst doing so, he chances upon super fan Edgar, who readily agrees to play calefare at the thought of getting closer to his idol. Gao Mei’s friend, Mei Yi turns up on set to meet Gao Mei. Despite her lack of confidence over the birthmark on her face, Mei Yi eventually agrees to help after Gao Mei’s relentless persuasion. Ever since his mother passed on, Da Tian’s son, Di Long spends most of his time unemployed and idling. When he asks for allowance, Da Tian seizes the opportunity to make him one of his talents. Thereon, this group of extras set foot on their acting journey, where the struggles of being a calefare await.