Not Available

I Want to Become a Hard Persimmon

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ever since little, Ruan Shi Zhi has always been on the receiving end of bullying. At 18, he decides to shed his pitiful past with a new beginning. Yet the moment he steps into his summer class, he is immediately confronted by a group of classmates whom he usually avoids like a plague. Just when he wants to run out of there, an angel-like girl walks in. He falls deeply in love with her. And for love, he tells himself he has to become tougher. He must find a way to survive in this dangerous place, transform himself, and defeat all his love rivals to win the girl's heart.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images