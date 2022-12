Not Available

Haunting voices from beyond the grave narrate their own murder investigations, offering clues to solve their untimely deaths. I Was Murdered (a.k.a. Stolen Voices. Buried Secrets) draws on The Lovely Bones novel and feature film technique to tell the story of a murder through the victim's fictionalized narration. Investigators and family members of these real life crimes are interviewed while the voice of the victim adds a personal and eerie storytelling element.