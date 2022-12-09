Not Available

I I Was Possessed chronicles present day demonic possession and exorcism first hand. Using video and audio captured during the actual exorcism, each hour long episode tells two separate stories of everyday people who experienced demonic possession. Through first person accounts and recreations, we’re told the backstories of these terrifying experiences, each experience is retold through the stages of possession: Infestation, Oppression, and full Possession. With the use of REAL footage and audio, the viewer will be immersed in the incredible experience of exorcism