"I Will Never Say Goodbye," also known in Spanish as "Nunca Te Dire Adiós," is a 2005 telenovela by Venevision International that originally aired on Univision. A man arrives in a picturesque village along the banks of the Orinoco River and falls madly in love with a young woman. Juan Francisco (Luis Caballero) makes a pledge that “I will never say goodbye” and return to get his true love, Maki (Paola Toyos), but he never does. Juan didn’t tell Maki that he was already betrothed to Fanny (Wanda D’Isidoro). But years later, Juan does return to take away Maki’s daughter and his in-laws frame her for a crime that would send her to jail. Devastated by her losses, Maki tries to take her own life but is saved by Ricardo (Harry Geithner), who would help her to take her revenge on Juan and get her daughter back. But is Juan destined to love Maki, as he falls in love with her many disguises?