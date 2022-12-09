Not Available

In I Wouldnt Go in There Robert Joe (RJ) urban explorer and blogger - tracks down true and often untold stories hidden behind Asias most notorious haunted sites. RJs hypothesis: behind every haunted location and tale of paranormal encounters with ghosts or demons, theres a real story waiting to be uncovered - a true story even more terrifying than the strangest fiction. Using a combination of gumshoe detective work and modern technology, he explores the places many fear to tread, with one burning question: what really happened here?