You need a licence to drive a car but you don’t need a licence to own a home! I Wrecked My House is a home renovation series that features homeowners who have literally wrecked their houses and need to be rescued. Comedian Steve Patterson tours the unhandy homeowners’ houses and uncovers their ridiculous, outrageous and sometimes ingenious home repairs, with his laser-quick wit and hilarious teasing. In each episode, one homeowner gets an expert lesson – meant to lessen their helplessness – and then our expert renovators pull out the mess and replace it with something that never fails to blow the homeowners’ minds.