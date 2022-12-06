Ibiza Weekender

Not Available

In this new series, we say adios to Magaluf and hola to Europe’s number one glamorous party island Ibiza. There’s a brand new hotel rigged with cameras, capturing all the shenanigans and antics of our new holiday reps as they revel in their first season in party paradise. Leading the pack is the queen of ‘Magaluf Weekender’ herself, Head Rep Imogen. Sporting a svelte new look and bursting with newly acquired confidence, Imogen is on hand to show the rookie reps - Ben, Sophie, Deano, Rachel and Kris - exactly how the job should be done. But will the new reps behave themselves? Will they get on? Can they be trusted with the guests? Not to mention each other? And when a blast from her past makes a surprise return, will Imogen be able to stay focused on the task in hand?