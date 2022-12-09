Not Available

This series revolves around a young man (Mohammed Ramadan) who travels from Qena to Cairo for work, but the only job he can find is as a painter. He is constantly running into trouble, as he deals both with his extreme poverty and his desire to live a decent life for his mother (Hala Fakher). His world gets turned upside down when he finds himself way in over his head, and it becomes clear that he must find a way out before it is too late. This series also delves into some of the complex issues underlying Egyptian society.