ICAC Investigators is a long running family of Hong Kong television miniseries about the work of Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). The series are public awareness films produced by Radio Television Hong Kong, an independent department of the government, with the full co-operation of the ICAC itself. Each series dramatises real cases of the Commission and serves both to educate the populace against corrupt practises and as a public relations tool for the ICAC.