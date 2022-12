Not Available

iCandy is written by and stars Irish actor Liam Hourican as a variety of characters, including a mountaineer who has a taste for human flesh, a driving instructor with anger management issues and a life coach with a murky past. Then there's 'Louis Theroux', who goes on a really 'weird' weekend, and adult entertainment guru 'Peter Stringfellow' reaches out to the community. Plus the newly elected Irish Prime Minister reveals some of his policies to change the world.