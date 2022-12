Not Available

The year is 2012. Due to an environmental contaminant, the human population has been decimated, including all males, leaving only women behind. Facing extinction, some have decided to accept their doom and live to seek pleasure; others are still trying to use science to fight off that fate. In central Tokyo, one of the last inhabited areas in the world, these two groups face off in a struggle over a hidden sample of “ICE,” a substance that could save humanity.