Ice and Fire of Youth

Two family tragedies leave one son seeking revenge while the other son tries to rebuild his life from scratch. Two decades ago in the midst of the financial crisis, Kang Rong Securities acquired the failing Gao Group, causing the shamed Gao Group owner, Gao Qi Liang, to commit suicide. His son grows up and changes his name to Luo Hao and goes to work at Kang Rong Securities to avenge his father’s death. Luo Hao rises through the ranks quickly to a position close to owner Jiang Cheng En and begins to orchestrate his downfall. When Cheng En goes bankrupt and is thrown in jail, his son, Jiang Yan is suddenly thrust from his pampered life and forced to start his life from scratch from the bottom rung of the company. With the support of Xia Bing, can Yan save his father’s company from Luo Han’s revenge plot?