Not Available

Dive into the frigid world of competitive ice fishing, following a tight-knit group of colorful fishermen as they compete against Mother Nature – and each other – every weekend. These ice fishing fanatics have waited nine months for temperatures to drop low enough to freeze the lakes so they can walk on water and drop in their lines. With personal bets for bragging rights and derby prizes sometimes reaching upwards of $100,000, these weekend warriors are willing to do whatever it takes to best their fishing buddies, catch the big one and win the money.