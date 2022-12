Not Available

A fresh and electrifying television series, ICE MEN entertains and educates audiences by revealing a candid, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to prepare for, compete in and win world-class ice fishing tournaments. A completely unscripted plot delivers plenty of comedy and drama as we closely follow the successes and failures of two-man ice teams locked in competition against hundreds of others over a full season on the North American Ice Fishing Circuit.