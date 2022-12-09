Not Available

The mountain passes of Norway are some of the most dangerous roads in all of Europe. And when winter hits, the transport roads turn into treacherous bobsleigh tracks with trucks and cars skidding and sliding everywhere, blocking vital trade routes and in extreme cases, causing fatal accidents. But never fear, up and down Norway there are brigades of brave rescue workers, who work around the clock to keep the roads safe and open. It takes a special breed of men to pull off the perfect ‘Ice Road Rescue’...from a driver smuggling nappies (of all things!) out of Norway, to a truck in trouble full of fresh fish threatening to go bad – the rescue teams of Norway have their work cut out in this nail-biting new series!