Not Available

Ichigeki Sacchu!! HoiHoi-san

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The time is the near future. Cockroaches and other household pests have become immune to all forms of insecticides. In response to this crisis, a Japanese company has created small, doll-like insect exterminating robots called Hoi Hoi-san. A competing company has also released their own version, Combat-san. Because of their adorable appearance, these little robots have become somewhat of a phenomenon and have gained many fans. Late at night, in the home of one such fan, Hoi Hoi-san and Combat-san search for insects to exterminate... but Combat-san is not above trying to exterminate Hoi Hoi-san while she's at it.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images