The life and times of an urban, bilingual, environmentally conscious left-wing couple in their thirties: Aino, who’s originally from Finnish Lapland, and Swedish-speaking Micke. They are forced to move to an upper-class neighborhood, into an apartment owned by Micke’s wealthy parents, who also live next door. When Aino’s yokel brother moves into their guest room, people from all walks of life meet under the same roof.