Hindi TV miniseries based on Dostoevsky’s Idiot. An epileptic man (Myshkin) returns from medical treatment abroad and finds himself in love with Nastasia. There are twists and turns as the he gets engaged to another woman (Amba) only to have an epileptic seizure. Nastasia and he get betrothed but on the wedding day she goes to her rich pursuer (Pawan) only to be killed by him. Both men wait together for the police. Ultimately, Myshkin descends into insanity.