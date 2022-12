Not Available

"Iditarod" will premiere on the Discovery channel in October 2008. A rare look into one of the harshest races on the planet , The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Across frozen rivers, barren tundra, mountains and thick forest in freezing temperatures, this grueling race from Anchorage to Nome puts mushers and their dog teams through the ultimate test of human and animal teamwork and endurance.