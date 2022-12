Not Available

is a 1990 Japanese magical girl anime television series created by Ashi Productions (now Production Reed) and Big West Advertising. It aired on TV Setouchi on Mondays at 18:00 - 18:30 from April 2, 1990 to February 4, 1991 spanning 43 episodes. The timeslot was previously occupied by Idol Densetsu Eriko and succeeded by Getter Robo Go.