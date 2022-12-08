Not Available

Idol Army is a show hosted by an up and coming idol group alongside experienced MCs. Every week, new guests arrive to determine who is the best and worst MC of the week, with the worst MC ending up with less screen time for the next week. With various variety segments, the idol groups learn how to become better MCs and succeed in the variety world. The first season is hosted by Super Junior, the second by FT Island, the third by 2PM, the fourth by Kara and the final one by MBLAQ.