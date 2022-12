Not Available

Once every century, the legendary mahjong dials called the "Legendary Pai" show themselves to the world, and if you collect them all it will grant you any wish. They show up in the form of evil monsters and you must defeat all 10 to obtain this chance. So, a bunny alien, a maid-dominatrix, a cyborg, a girl from the world of magic, and a transforming super hero all must fight these monsters along with each other to obtain the wish that they want to come true.