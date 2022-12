Not Available

Ayaka, Maki and Maina make up Platinum Kiss - a popular idol group. They partake in usual idol activities like photoshoots, meet-and-greets and live performances. Just before they are expected on stage for another live performance, the group is feeling very anxious and unwilling to perform. The reason is that they haven't seen their manager, Ayaka's brother, for a while now. What could he be up to? (This OVA is based on the manga by Ootomo Takuji.)