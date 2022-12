Not Available

Laila is married to Ghaith but he is too busy for her. She feels emotionally hollow as a result of his neglect; that is until she meets Gad, a fine artist. Laila takes an interest in him and the two quickly fall in love. Despite her decision to leave her lover, Laila is tormented by moments of remorse and self-doubt. Meanwhile, Gaith unexpectedly goes out of his way to win her back.