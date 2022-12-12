If I Can Love You So

Not Available

Betrayed by love, world-renowned pianist, Geng Mochi, and popular radio host, Bai Kao’er, meet under the worst of circumstances. Crossing paths at the funerals of their departed spouses, these wounded souls find a rare sort of comfort in each other’s company. Following their hearts to places most unexpected, the once jilted lovers find healing is possible even when it seems impossible. But what fate has brought together, fate can also tear apart. Caught up in a chaotic world of broken hearts, forbidden love, and tragic fates, Geng Mochi and Bai Kaoer must decide if their new-found love is worth fighting for.