If Katie Hopkins Ruled the World

Ever wondered what would happen if Katie Hopkins was joined by a mix of equally outspoken celebrities, comedians, experts and a studio audience, to put forward and debate rules for life? This no-holds-barred series debates some of the issues that get Britain talking - at home in front of the TV, at work, in the pub or on social media - but as you've never heard them talked about before. Expect mischief, mayhem and - from time to time - moodiness as Katie and the three panelists battle it out to have their often outrageous rules passed or rejected by a live studio audience vote.