Not Available

If Katie Hopkins Ruled the World

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ever wondered what would happen if Katie Hopkins was joined by a mix of equally outspoken celebrities, comedians, experts and a studio audience, to put forward and debate rules for life? This no-holds-barred series debates some of the issues that get Britain talking - at home in front of the TV, at work, in the pub or on social media - but as you've never heard them talked about before. Expect mischief, mayhem and - from time to time - moodiness as Katie and the three panelists battle it out to have their often outrageous rules passed or rejected by a live studio audience vote.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images