If Tomorrow Comes

Trying to get justice for her wronged mother, Tracy Whitney is instead framed by a gangster and set to prison for 15 years. At first a victim, Tracy makes alliances and plots her escape. She abandons her plan in order to save the warden's young daughter from drowning, earning herself a pardon. Tracy avenges herself and her mother, and is soon recruited by the mysterious Gunther Hartog to be a master thief. She crosses paths with another con artist, Jeff Stevens, to whom she is attracted but is not sure she can trust. Trailing behind them is the unstable insurance investigator Daniel Cooper.