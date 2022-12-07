Not Available

Igano Kabamaru is a Japanese manga created by Yu Azuki. Besides Japan, the anime has been distributed in France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and countries in the Arabic peninsula. It has attained the status of cult classic in many of these regions, in part due to its extravagant characters and plot. The eponymous protagonist is a naive young ninja from the Iga province called Kagemaru (absolute shadow), nicknamed Kabamaru (hippo's mouth) for his insatiable appetite. After the death of Saizou, Kabamaru's horribly strict grandfather and iga ninja teacher(sensei), an old lady Ran Akoko claims that she received a letter from him asking her to take care of his grandson. So Kabamaru runs off with Lady Akoko to the big city Tokyo to gorge himself on yakisoba, Ramen, chow-mein and attend a regular school which turns out to have weird quirks of its own.