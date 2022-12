Not Available

Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman of MythBusters fame will pay homage to the late Steve Jobs by hosting a special titled iGenius: How Steve Jobs Changed the World. This one-hour documentary, a Discovery and NBC Peacock Productions collaboration, will include interviews with various people whose lives were greatly impacted by Jobs. Adam and Jamie, along with the other MythBusters, thrive on innovation, and Steve Jobs has been extremely influential throughout their careers