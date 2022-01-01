Not Available

Iggy Arbuckle is a Gemini award-winning Canadian animated series that premiered in Canada on Teletoon in June 2007.[2] Based on a comic strip from National Geographic Kids, the show is created by Guy Vasilovich, and focuses about a pig (Iggy Arbuckle) who happens to be a forest ranger, known in the series as a "Pig Ranger". The plot involves Iggy's attempts to protect the environmental structure of the fictional Kookamunga National Park. The series is also aired in Australia on ABC Kids and in the UK on Jetix UK from August 25, 2007. Oasis International, the Canadian distributor, also licensed the series to channels such as Cartoon Network (in Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and the Philippines) and Canal + SA and TPS in France. It was also broadcast on Saturday mornings on Toonattik ITV1 and the CITV Channel, and weekday mornings on Action Stations! on ITV4 and the CITV Channel.